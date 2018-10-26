Highlights of Supreme Court hearing on Alok Verma's plea

The following are the highlights of the Supreme Court hearing in CBI Director Alok Verma's petition challenging the Centre's decision to divest him of all his powers: - Enquiry into the allegations made in the August 24 note/ letter of the Cabinet Secretary on Verma to be completed by Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) within two weeks.

- The enquiry to be supervised by retired Supreme Court Judge AK Patnaik. - All decisions taken CBI Joint Director M Nageswara Rao, who has been given the duty of CBI director from October 23 till today to be submitted in sealed cover to SC by November 12, the next date of hearing.

- Rao cannot take any major or policy decision; to continue routine work to keep CBI going. - After furnishing of list of decisions taken by Rao, SC to pass appropriate orders relating to transfer of investigations, change of Investigating Officers.

- Notice issued to Centre and CVC on Verma's petition, asked to file responses.

- SC also dealt with plea by NGO Common Cause seeking SIT probe into allegations of corruption against CBI officers including Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

- Notice issued to Centre, CBI, CVC, Asthana, Verma an Rao on the NGO's plea.