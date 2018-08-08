Highlights: Karunanidhi, the 'man who never rested, is now resting'

Live now
Karunanidhi laid to rest
Karunanidhi accorded with a 21-gun salute
Karunanidhi's funeral procession begins, Kalaignar's body being moved to Marina
When Karunanidhi had helped fund a school and library in Mumbai
'Man who never rested is now resting'
2 killed, 30 injured in stampede at Rajaji Hall
Army called at Rajaji Hall to protect Karunanidhi's body
Stalin asks DMK supporters outside Rajaji Hall to be calm
Activist Traffic Ramaswamy may approach Supreme Court against Madras HC order
Nearly 60,000 cadres wait at Rajaji Hall to catch of glimpse of Kalaignar
Route map for Karunanidhi's funeral procession
Karunanidhi's coffin with epitaph written by him arrives at Rajaji Hall
Karunanidhi's funeral procession to leave Rajaji Hall at 4:30 pm
Karunanidhi's mortals shifted inside room at Rajaji Hall as crowd swells
MK Stalin pens moving poem for Kalaignar, asks why he did not tell him before going as always:
Tamil Nadu govt to not challenge Madras HC order in Supreme Court
Crowd gets unmanageable at Rajaji Hall: Report
DMK leader inspect site at Anna Memorial for Kaliagnar's resting place
Over 15,000 people gather at Rajaji Hall to pay tribute to Karunanidhi
Puducherry to observe 7 days mourning in wake of Karunanidhi's demise
DMK supporters continue to scale fence to get a glimpse of Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays last respect to ex-CM Karunanidhi
Crowd outside Rajaji Hall continue to create ruckus
Traffic in Chennai affected as Karunanidhi's supporters gather at Rajaji Hall
PM Modi arrives Chennai to pay tribute to ex-CM M Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu govt case as trial by media: Report
Supporters create ruckus outside Rajaji Hall: Report
Denial of space at Marina for Karunanidhi amounts to discrimination, says DMK's P Wilson
Tamil Nadu not in an urgency to get orders on Karunanidhi's burial place passed today
Madras High Court dismisses 6 petitions against Karunanidhi's burial on Marina beach
Security near Madras High court, Marina intensified
Tamil Nadu actors arrive Rajaji Hall to pay homage to Karunanidhi
Denial of burial place for Karunanidhi Burial, a Political Vendetta: DMK Lawyer
Karunanidhi was a national leader, says Deve Gowda
No one ever quit Karunanidhi's party, says JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda
PM Modi likely to arrive at 11 am to pay respect to Tamil Nadu's ex-CM M Karunanidhi
State funeral accorded to Karunanidhi
Karnataka declares one-day mourning tomorrow
DMK to move High Court, seek permission for burial site
Why DMK wants the Marina Beach spot for burial
PM Modi to visit Chennai tomorrow, pay his last respects
Stalin appeals for peace, adhere to discipline
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains to be taken to Gopalapuram residence
DMK cadre attempts self-immolation
Karunanidhi passes away
Tamil Nadu govt puts all official events on hold
Reports of panic buying in Chennai
President, senior politicians have been visiting Karunanidhi
Crowd swells outside Kauvery hospital, cadres seen weeping
Massive police deployment across Chennai
Significant decline in Kalaignar’ condition: Kauvery Hospital
Stalin met TN CM earlier today
Tamil Nadu police personnel asked to report on duty
Karunanidhi’s health declines, maintaining vital organ functions a challenge: Chennai hospital
DMK working president MK Stalin with family members during DMK chief M Karunanidhi's funeral ceremony at Anna Memorial, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
No Hindu rituals were performed as Karunanidhi was a self-proclaimed atheist and rationalist.
In poignant scenes, Stalin was seen crying inconsolably after touching his father's feet before the casket containing Karunanidhi's body was lowered into the grave. (PTI)
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch has been laid to rest close to the memorial dedicated to his mentor CN Annadurai at the Marina beach.
The final rites have begun.
Karunanidhi’s family members are now paying their last respects.
The national flag, in which Karunanidhi’s mortal remains were draped in, has been handed over to his son Stalin.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi is being accorded a 21-gun salute.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit is paying his last respects to Karunanidhi.
Various leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy are paying their last respects.
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains are now being shifted to the casket. The casket reads, 'Man who never rested is now resting'.
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains have reached the burial site at Anna Memorial.
Close members of Karunanidhi’s family and a number of dignitaries are already present at the burial site at Marina beach.
Stalin, Kanimozhi, Selvi and Alagiri have reached the Anna Memorial. Rahul Gandhi, HD Deve Gowda and others are also present there.
Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Karunanidhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall earlier today.
Gandhi, accompanied by TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar, among others, briefly interacted with Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president Stalin and laid a wreath before the mortal remains of Karunanidhi.
Expressing grief over the death, Gandhi had said that the DMK patriarch strode the stage of Tamil politics like a colossus for six decades, according to PTI.
Karunanidhi was like a father figure to me: Sonia Gandhi to Stalin
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today termed the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi as a "personal loss", saying he was like a "father figure" to her and the country has become poorer without his wise statesmanship.
In a letter to Karunanidhi's son and DMK chief M K Stalin, Gandhi said 'Kalaignar' was a towering figure in the world of politics and public service in both Tamil Nadu and the country.
"For me, Kalaignar's loss is very personal. He always showed me great kindness and consideration, which I can never forget. He was like a father figure to me," she wrote.
"We shall not see the like of Kalaignar again, and our nation is poorer without his wise statesmanship, and his dedication to our country and our people," she also said. (PTI)
The gun carriage is expected to reach the Anna Memorial in around 15 minutes. The funeral procession has been moving slower than expected due to the large number of people lined up along the route.
Why did the TN government deny land on Marina Beach for Karunanidhi's burial?
The state government's Chief Secretary had told the press that land could not be allocated for burial on Kamarajar Salai due to several related cases pending in Madras High Court.
The Indian national flag flies half mast at Parliament. Government of India had on Tuesday accorded a full state funeral for Karunanidhi. (Image: PTI)
The funeral procession is currently near the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital on Anna Salai. The procession has been moving slowly due to a very large crowd along the route.
Karunanidhi’s son and DMK working president Stalin is accompanying the gun carriage.
Supporters mourn as they arrive to pay their last respects to DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
People have lined up along the Wallahjah Road on which the funeral procession is currently moving on.
Karunanidhi's funeral procession begins, Kalaignar's body being moved to Marina
The final procession to move Karunanidhi's mortal remains to the burial site in Marina Beach has started from Rajaji Hall. Lakhs of people have come down on the streets of Chennai with most standing at the locations since last evening.