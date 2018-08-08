App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 08, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Highlights: Karunanidhi, the 'man who never rested, is now resting'

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi has been laid to rest at the burial site at Anna Memorial, Marina beach.

highlights

  • Aug 08, 09:29 PM (IST)

    DMK working president MK Stalin with family members during DMK chief M Karunanidhi's funeral ceremony at Anna Memorial, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)

    DMK working president MK Stalin with family members during DMK chief M Karunanidhi's funeral ceremony at Anna Memorial, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 08, 07:52 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 07:19 PM (IST)

    No Hindu rituals were performed as Karunanidhi was a self-proclaimed atheist and rationalist.

    In poignant scenes, Stalin was seen crying inconsolably after touching his father's feet before the casket containing Karunanidhi's body was lowered into the grave. (PTI)

  • Aug 08, 07:05 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 07:01 PM (IST)

    Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch has been laid to rest close to the memorial dedicated to his mentor CN Annadurai at the Marina beach.

  • Aug 08, 06:52 PM (IST)

    The final rites have begun.

  • Aug 08, 06:45 PM (IST)

  • Aug 08, 06:45 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 06:37 PM (IST)

    Karunanidhi’s family members are now paying their last respects.

  • Aug 08, 06:37 PM (IST)

    The national flag, in which Karunanidhi’s mortal remains were draped in, has been handed over to his son Stalin.

  • Aug 08, 06:33 PM (IST)

    Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi is being accorded a 21-gun salute.

  • Aug 08, 06:30 PM (IST)

    Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit is paying his last respects to Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 08, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Various leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy are paying their last respects.

  • Aug 08, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Karunanidhi’s mortal remains are now being shifted to the casket. The casket reads, 'Man who never rested is now resting'.

  • Aug 08, 06:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 06:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 06:13 PM (IST)

    Karunanidhi’s mortal remains have reached the burial site at Anna Memorial.

  • Aug 08, 06:12 PM (IST)

    Close members of Karunanidhi’s family and a number of dignitaries are already present at the burial site at Marina beach.

  • Aug 08, 06:08 PM (IST)

    Stalin, Kanimozhi, Selvi and Alagiri have reached the Anna Memorial. Rahul Gandhi, HD Deve Gowda and others are also present there.

  • Aug 08, 05:49 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Karunanidhi

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall earlier today.

    Gandhi, accompanied by TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar, among others, briefly interacted with Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president Stalin and laid a wreath before the mortal remains of Karunanidhi.

    Expressing grief over the death, Gandhi had said that the DMK patriarch strode the stage of Tamil politics like a colossus for six decades, according to PTI.

  • Aug 08, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Karunanidhi was like a father figure to me: Sonia Gandhi to Stalin

    UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today termed the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi as a "personal loss", saying he was like a "father figure" to her and the country has become poorer without his wise statesmanship.

    In a letter to Karunanidhi's son and DMK chief M K Stalin, Gandhi said 'Kalaignar' was a towering figure in the world of politics and public service in both Tamil Nadu and the country.

    "For me, Kalaignar's loss is very personal. He always showed me great kindness and consideration, which I can never forget. He was like a father figure to me," she wrote.

    "We shall not see the like of Kalaignar again, and our nation is poorer without his wise statesmanship, and his dedication to our country and our people," she also said. (PTI)

  • Aug 08, 05:27 PM (IST)

    The gun carriage is expected to reach the Anna Memorial in around 15 minutes. The funeral procession has been moving slower than expected due to the large number of people lined up along the route.

  • Aug 08, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Why did the TN government deny land on Marina Beach for Karunanidhi's burial?

    The state government's Chief Secretary had told the press that land could not be allocated for burial on Kamarajar Salai due to several related cases pending in Madras High Court.

  • Aug 08, 05:10 PM (IST)

    The Indian national flag flies half mast at Parliament. Government of India had on Tuesday accorded a full state funeral for Karunanidhi. (Image: PTI)

    The Indian national flag flies half mast at Parliament. Government of India had on Tuesday accorded a full state funeral for Karunanidhi. (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 08, 04:54 PM (IST)

    The funeral procession is currently near the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital on Anna Salai. The procession has been moving slowly due to a very large crowd along the route.

  • Aug 08, 04:47 PM (IST)

    Karunanidhi’s son and DMK working president Stalin is accompanying the gun carriage.

  • Aug 08, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Supporters mourn as they arrive to pay their last respects to DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Image: PTI)

    Supporters mourn as they arrive to pay their last respects to DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 08, 04:25 PM (IST)

    People have lined up along the Wallahjah Road on which the funeral procession is currently moving on.

  • Aug 08, 04:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Karunanidhi's funeral procession begins, Kalaignar's body being moved to Marina 

    The final procession to move Karunanidhi's mortal remains to the burial site in Marina Beach has started from Rajaji Hall. Lakhs of people have come down on the streets of Chennai with most standing at the locations since last evening.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.