Aug 17, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Highlights: Atal Bihari Vajpayee cremated with state honours, end of an era for Indian politics

Former prime minister Vajpayee has been cremated at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal with state honours

highlights

  • Aug 17, 10:07 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP veteran LK Advani during the cremation of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with full state honour, at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

  • Aug 17, 08:34 PM (IST)

    China on Friday paid homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, describing him as an outstanding politician who made path-breaking contributions to the development of bilateral relations.​

    “Vajpayee is an outstanding politician in India and has made path-breaking contributions to the development of Sino-Indian relations,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

    The Chinese side expressed deep condolences over his death to the Indian government and people and to the relatives of Vajpayee, the ministry said in the statement to PTI.

    Premier Li Keqiang has sent a condolence message, the ministry said.

    Vajpayee visited China in 2003 during which the two countries set up the Special Representative mechanism to resolve the boundary dispute.

  • Aug 17, 07:56 PM (IST)

    Family members and relatives of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his cremation with full state honour. (Image: PTI)

  • Aug 17, 06:43 PM (IST)

    Amid sultry weather conditions, thousands of people walked along the over seven kilometre route with some showering petals at the carriage. Heavy security was deployed along the route of the procession.

    During the procession, people chanted slogans like "Atal Bihari Amar Rahe" as Vajpayee's cortege made its way from the BJP headquarters to the cremation ground.

  • Aug 17, 06:28 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 05:43 PM (IST)

    In a short televised address, President Ram Nath Kovind has paid tribute to Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 05:41 PM (IST)

    A sea of supporters attended the funeral procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his mortal remains were taken for cremation to Smriti Sthal. (Image: PTI)

  • Aug 17, 05:14 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 05:03 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 04:59 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been cremated at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat.

  • Aug 17, 04:56 PM (IST)

    The former prime minister is being accorded a 21-gun salute.

  • Aug 17, 04:42 PM (IST)

    Vajpayee’s daughter Namita Bhattacharya, is leading the last rites of the former prime minister.

  • Aug 17, 04:38 PM (IST)

    The last rites are now being conducted according to Hindu customs.

  • Aug 17, 04:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 04:30 PM (IST)

    The national flag of India, which was draped around the formal prime minister’s remains has been folded and handed over to Vajpayee’s granddaughter.

  • Aug 17, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has paid his last respects.

  • Aug 17, 04:24 PM (IST)

    LK Advani has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has paid homage.

  • Aug 17, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Representatives from various countries are paying homage.

  • Aug 17, 04:18 PM (IST)

    The final rites for the former prime minister have begun. The last rites will be conducted according to Hindu rituals.

  • Aug 17, 04:12 PM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind has paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has paid his last respects to Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:07 PM (IST)

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has arrived along with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to pay their last respects to Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:04 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan have paid their last respects to Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:00 PM (IST)

    The heads of the three services of Indian Armed Forces are paying their last respects to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Vajpayee’s mortal remains have arrived at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat. The last rites will be conducted according to Hindu rituals. The former prime minister is being accorded a state funeral.

  • Aug 17, 03:42 PM (IST)

    The cortege has arrived at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat.

  • Aug 17, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have arrived at the Smriti Sthal where Vajpayee’s last rites will be performed.

