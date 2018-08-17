Highlights: Atal Bihari Vajpayee cremated with state honours, end of an era for Indian politics

China on Friday paid homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, describing him as an outstanding politician who made path-breaking contributions to the development of bilateral relations.​

“Vajpayee is an outstanding politician in India and has made path-breaking contributions to the development of Sino-Indian relations,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese side expressed deep condolences over his death to the Indian government and people and to the relatives of Vajpayee, the ministry said in the statement to PTI.

Premier Li Keqiang has sent a condolence message, the ministry said.

Vajpayee visited China in 2003 during which the two countries set up the Special Representative mechanism to resolve the boundary dispute.