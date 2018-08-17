Highlights: Atal Bihari Vajpayee cremated with state honours, end of an era for Indian politics

Live now
Aug 17, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Indo-US ties progressed to a new level during Vajpayee Bush regime: US Ambassador
Great man Vajpayee strove for resolution of issues concerning Kashmir, say separatists
Pakistan pays tribute to 'statesman' Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Government announces seven-day state mourning
Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not allow BJP to swing to extreme right of political spectrum: P Chidambaram
PM Narendra Modi is addressing the nation.
Last rites to be held at 4pm tomorrow
Atal Bihari Vajpayee no more
Kejriwal asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations in light of Vajapayee's health
Big leaders reach AIIMS as Vajpayee's health continues to be critical
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says his prayers with Vajpayee
Vajpayee under supervision of AIIMS director
Vajpayee's condition deteriorates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP veteran LK Advani during the cremation of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with full state honour, at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
China on Friday paid homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, describing him as an outstanding politician who made path-breaking contributions to the development of bilateral relations.
“Vajpayee is an outstanding politician in India and has made path-breaking contributions to the development of Sino-Indian relations,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Chinese side expressed deep condolences over his death to the Indian government and people and to the relatives of Vajpayee, the ministry said in the statement to PTI.
Premier Li Keqiang has sent a condolence message, the ministry said.
Vajpayee visited China in 2003 during which the two countries set up the Special Representative mechanism to resolve the boundary dispute.
Family members and relatives of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his cremation with full state honour. (Image: PTI)
Amid sultry weather conditions, thousands of people walked along the over seven kilometre route with some showering petals at the carriage. Heavy security was deployed along the route of the procession.
During the procession, people chanted slogans like "Atal Bihari Amar Rahe" as Vajpayee's cortege made its way from the BJP headquarters to the cremation ground.
In a short televised address, President Ram Nath Kovind has paid tribute to Vajpayee.
A sea of supporters attended the funeral procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his mortal remains were taken for cremation to Smriti Sthal. (Image: PTI)
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been cremated at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat.
The former prime minister is being accorded a 21-gun salute.
Vajpayee’s daughter Namita Bhattacharya, is leading the last rites of the former prime minister.
The last rites are now being conducted according to Hindu customs.
The national flag of India, which was draped around the formal prime minister’s remains has been folded and handed over to Vajpayee’s granddaughter.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has paid his last respects.
LK Advani has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has paid homage.
Representatives from various countries are paying homage.
The final rites for the former prime minister have begun. The last rites will be conducted according to Hindu rituals.
President Ram Nath Kovind has paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has paid his last respects to Vajpayee.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has arrived along with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to pay their last respects to Vajpayee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan have paid their last respects to Vajpayee.
The heads of the three services of Indian Armed Forces are paying their last respects to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Vajpayee’s mortal remains have arrived at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat. The last rites will be conducted according to Hindu rituals. The former prime minister is being accorded a state funeral.
The cortege has arrived at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have arrived at the Smriti Sthal where Vajpayee’s last rites will be performed.