App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Highest spike of 1,295 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes total to over 19,000; death toll rises to 473

The previous single-ay highest spike of 1,163 fresh cases was recorded on May 30.

PTI

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 19,844, as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 473, authorities said.

The previous single-ay highest spike of 1,163 fresh cases was recorded on May 30.

This is the first time in Delhi when more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

Close

In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 473 and the total number of cases mounted to 19,844.

related news

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 18,549, including 416 deaths.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 31, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Narendra Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as coronavirus lockdown eases

Narendra Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as coronavirus lockdown eases

Defending lockdown easing, UK foreign minister says it's the 'right step'

Defending lockdown easing, UK foreign minister says it's the 'right step'

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.