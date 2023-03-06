 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Highest office where a woman is holding post is insulted: Telangana Governor

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

"Even the highest office where a woman is holding a post it is insulted...it is ridiculed...humiliated," Soundararajan said

Tamilisai Soundararajan said the person who humiliated the highest office is rewarded, without naming anyone. (File image-ANI)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said the highest office where a woman is holding a post in the State is insulted.

The person who humiliated the highest office is rewarded, she said without naming anyone.

"Even the highest office where a woman is holding a post it is insulted...it is ridiculed...humiliated. When the highest office is insulted and humiliated and the person who humiliated the highest office is rewarded. That is message given to people of Telangana. It is very unfortunate," Soundararajan said during the International Women's Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

"If such a person is garlanded what message we are giving? It is not me I am with everyone. When I am insulted... many women are with me so I am standing as the strongest person here," she said adding "Kindly respect women. Even the highest office is not spared".