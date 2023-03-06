Highest office where a woman is holding post is insulted: Telangana Governor

Tamilisai Soundararajan said the person who humiliated the highest office is rewarded, without naming anyone. (File image-ANI)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said the highest office where a woman is holding a post in the State is insulted.

The person who humiliated the highest office is rewarded, she said without naming anyone.

"Even the highest office where a woman is holding a post it is insulted...it is ridiculed...humiliated. When the highest office is insulted and humiliated and the person who humiliated the highest office is rewarded. That is message given to people of Telangana. It is very unfortunate," Soundararajan said during the International Women's Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

"If such a person is garlanded what message we are giving? It is not me I am with everyone. When I am insulted... many women are with me so I am standing as the strongest person here," she said adding "Kindly respect women. Even the highest office is not spared".

"Telangana is a cultured state. But they use derogatory and bad words. But instead of punishing them they are awarded. That is the question I am asking." The Governor said everybody was invited for the event. However, many from the government side did not attend, she said.

"My aim is come together to serve the people. I am your sister...Whatever may be the situation, I want to do good things for the people of Telangana. There may be some criticism on me. Whatever activities I take up it is for the people of Telangana. I hold no personal ambition," she said.

Relations between Raj Bhavan and the BRS government have not been on the best of terms and Soundararajan had earlier complained of protocol not being followed with regard to her office.

The Governor said the number of suicides in Telangana are increasing. She was referring to the suicide of a woman medical student, who ended her life following alleged harassment by her senior in Warangal district recently.

"Inspite of we celebrating International Women's Day...We were unable to save her. A bright girl. We lost her. This is one of the sorrowful examples," Soundararajan said.