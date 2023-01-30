 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Highest enrolment in BA courses, maximum PhD students in Engineering and Tech stream: AISHE report

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

The survey report released by the Ministry of Education showed that of the 1.04 crore students enrolled in Bachelor of Arts (BA), 52.7 per cent are girls and 47.3 per cent are boys.

At the postgraduate level, the maximum number of students are enrolled in Social Science stream (9.41 lakh students, of whom 56.5 per cent were girls), followed by Science. (Representational image)

Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses had the highest enrolment in the country at 1.04 crore students, followed by Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses at 49.12 lakh students, according to the government's All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21.

"Bachelor of Science (BSc) has 49.12 lakh students enrolled (of them 52.2 per cent are girls). There are 43.22 lakh students enrolled in BCom (of them 48.5 per cent are girls). BTech has 23.20 lakh enrolled students, of which 28.7 per cent are females. Bachelor of Engineering (BE) has 13.42 lakh students enrolled, out of which 28.5 per cent are females," the report said.

At the postgraduate level, the maximum number of students are enrolled in Social Science stream (9.41 lakh students, of whom 56.5 per cent were girls), followed by Science.