High uranium in groundwater in Bihar leaves authorities worried

The high concentration of uranium in groundwater in certain districts in Bihar has left the authorities worried and 100 water samples from ten districts have been sent to Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) center in Lucknow for scientific analysis, a top official said.

Presence of uranium in drinking water is a matter of great concern in respect of public health, CGWB (Middle-East region) regional director Thakur Brahmanand Singh said.

The water samples have been sent for isotopic uranium analysis through Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) method which measures isotopic ratios at a reasonably high accuracy. The future course of action will be decided only after getting the report, he told