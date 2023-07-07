High tomato, pulses prices increase average cost of Indian thali in June: Report

Further, the report said that tur and gram prices increased 3 per cent sequentially in June, contributing to the increase in thali prices.

The average cost of a vegetable and a non-vegetable thali, which were on a decline since October 2022, increased in May and June on a sequential basis following soaring tomato and other vegetable prices, a report said on Thursday.

"The cost of veg and non-veg thali alike, on the decline since October 2022, nosed up on a sequential basis in May and further in June 2023. Elevated prices of tomato month-on-month in June led to this increase," Crisil's monthly indicator of food plate cost revealed.

Retail prices of tomatoes soared up to Rs 162 per kg on Thursday across the country due to tight supplies caused by rainfall in many parts. Among metros, retail tomato prices remained highest at Rs 152 per kg in Kolkata, followed by Rs 120 per kg in Delhi, Rs 117 per kg in Chennai and Rs 108 per kg in Mumbai, according to the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry. The all-India average retail tomato price was ruling at Rs 95.58 per kg on Thursday.

Market Intelligence and Analytics calculated the average cost of a thali based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. Further, the report said that tur and gram prices increased 3 per cent sequentially in June, contributing to the increase in thali prices.

However, the cost of both veg and non-veg thalis declined 5 percent in June 2023, compared to the same month last year due to a steep decline in prices of vegetables and cooking oil, which account for 25 percent of the total cost of a veg thali. The report noted that increase in prices of cereals, pulses and chicken further capped the decline in thali prices year-on-year.

The decline in thali cost was supported by an year-on-year decline of 15 percent in onion and potato prices and 20 percent in cooking oil prices in June, it stated. High prices of wheat atta, which spurted 9 percent year-on-year in June, have also limited the decline in the thali cost, said the report.

Meanwhile, the rising prices of rice and pulses by 12 percent and 8 percent year-on-year, respectively, in June, further prevented the decline in the cost of a veg thali, the report stated. Similarly, broiler prices, which are estimated to have declined by up to 4 percent year-on-year, supported the dip in the cost of a non-veg thali, the report added.