High-tech spice park adds a dash of colour to Kashmir’s saffron

The first high-tech spice park equipped with modern technology has come as a shot in the arm for Kashmir’s saffron industry. The park, also known as India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC), in south Kashmir’s Dusoo area of Pampore in Pulwama district, supports farmers mainly in the post-harvest period. Saffron is cultivated and harvested in the Karewas (highlands) of J&K (at an altitude of 1,600m to 1,800m above sea level).

According to IIKSTC officials, the training, assistance and high-tech facilities available in the park have helped not only in maintaining and preserving the quality of but have also helped farmers get good returns from the market.

Khurshed Ahmad Mir, IIKSTC Incharge, tells Moneycontrol that previously farmers used to store and transport the crop in polythene bags and then dry them in the open for five days. The saffron flower is delicate and this method resulted in poor quality products and greater losses. Mir says the vacuum dryers in the park provide drying services to farmers free of cost, helping preserve quality and fetching up to 80 percent higher returns on their produce.

“Through traditional measures a farmer would earlier get 20 gm of saffron from 1 kg of fresh flowers compared to 24 gm now after drying and processing the crop with scientific vacuum dryers,” he says.

Muzamil Salmani who heads the e-auction centre IIKSTC says that as soon as farmers harvest the saffron they bring the entire produce to the park where stigma separation is done followed by drying which, instead of five days, takes only 40 minutes. The dryers in the park also reduce the moisture content instantly from 80-85 percent to the required 12 percent under ISO 3632, he says.

“ The crop which gets processed, dried, packaged and marketed here can easily compete with the crop coming from countries like Spain, Iran, Greece and Afghanistan,” he says.

He cautions that if saffron, also known as "Kong" in Kashmiri, is not dried properly it can lose all the vital characteristics—crocin (colouring strength), safranal (flavour) and picrocrocin (bitterness).

Saffron grown in Kashmir has 250 units of crocin, a carotenoid pigment that gives colour and is of medicinal value compared to the other variants which mostly have a concentration of less than 200 unit. Kashmir saffron is valued most for its aroma.

The next step is the quality check. “Our accredited laboratories check the authenticity and origin of the product. The teams inside IIKSTC properly check all the required parameters before origin and quality certificates are given to a farmer. Online marketing facilities have also facilitated buyers and sellers to trade with a wide range of market options available in the park,” says Salmani.

Officials posted at the park also check the produce of each farmer and provide Geographic Indication (GI) tags, a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Saffron produced in Kashmir was given the GI tag in July 2020 with the objective to promote the Valley’s heritage crop on the global map.

Both Mir and Salmani say the GI tag has helped farmers get better rates in the Indian and international markets. “Two years ago one gram of saffron was sold at Rs. 90 to 100 but now a farmer is selling the GI tagged saffron per gram at Rs. 200-265. The rates have increased because now the role of middlemen who used to exploit farmers has ceased to exist and the market is also well regulated,” says Salmani.

He suggests that all farmers, instead of drying and processing the crop themselves using traditional methods, should send their produce to IIKSTC where they will get free services followed by a GI tag.

“The saffron available in the markets of Kashmir cannot be considered real unless it has a GI tag. Only IIKSTC has the mandate and license to give GI tag to saffron after the crop passes all the quality checks," he says.

Farmers agree that the rates of the saffron have sharply increased after the crop received GI tag. A local saffron farmer, Abdul Majeed Wani, says that before the establishment of the high-tech park, saffron was sold at Rs. 100 to 150 per gm compared to Rs. 200-225 now.

“The high-tech park and GI tag to Kashmir’s saffron has helped the industry to again flourish. Our crop is getting authenticated and therefore a customer is easily able to distinguish the real and the adulterated saffron,” Wani, who is also the Chairman of the Saffron Growers’ Association, Kashmir, tells Moneycontrol.

Javed Ahmad Ganaie, another saffron farmer from Samboora area of Pampore says right from sigma separation to e-marketing a farmer is able to get everything done under one roof.

“I used to dry the saffron traditionally but during the last two years I have seen my crop being processed and dried through high-tech machines. I was not only able to protect my saffron from fungal infection but the machines have also maintained the quality and quality of the saffron. For example, two years before one gm of saffron would fetch me Rs 130 from the open market compared to Rs. 200 now, says Ganaie with a smile.”

In 2021, when the park was established in Pampore, Kashmir’s saffron town, also known as saffron capital of India, the response of farmers towards the park was lukewarm, but now, more and more farmers are embracing the new technologies available for the farmers in the park.

Owing to lack of irrigation, rise in urbanisation and rampant adulteration, the saffron industry was on the back foot in the past two decades. Data from the Department of Agriculture reveal that the area under saffron cultivation in the Valley declined from 5,707 hectares in 1997 to 3,674 hectares in 2015 and further reduced to 1,116 hectares in 2020.

Similarly, during the past two decades, the production of saffron has fallen from 16 metric tonnes a year to 5.6 metric tonnes a year.

According to the Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammed Iqbal, the spice park is a place where experts sort out the challenges farmers face in the post-harvest period. “The teams inside the park identify the issues of farmers, assess the quality of crop and guide a farmer to sell the crop in the market. The GI tag is another important reason why the spice park has revolutionised Kashmir’s saffron industry, because earlier sellers would sell Iranian saffron under the name of Kashmiri saffron,” he told Moneycontrol.

He says the role of the National Saffron Mission, Agriculture Department and advisories and recommendations from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir have also helped the saffron industry get back on track.