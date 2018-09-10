App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

High-speed corridor to get all-weather service road

The corridor will have 12 stations, running 156 km in Maharashtra, 4.3 km in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and 348 km in Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The high-speed rail project executing authority has decided to construct a service road along the 508-km corridor, which could prove to be a lifeline for people in remote areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The four-metre service road will run throughout the alignment between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, excepting a few stretches with difficult terrain.

The project is being executed at an approximate cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore with active financial and technical support from Japan.

"The road would aid in supply of raw materials and provide logistical support to engineers and workers for construction of the corridor, the alignment of which passes through remote and inaccessible areas. Eventually, it will be transformed into an all-weather motorable road," said an official of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

Once the project is over, the service road will not only be used by engineers to carry out periodic inspection of the alignment but could also be used by the general public, he said.

related news

Spokesperson of the corporation Dhananjay Kumar said the road could also act as a green corridor, transporting villagers in ambulances to big cities like Mumbai in no time, which was unthinkable till now.

The corridor will have 12 stations, running 156 km in Maharashtra, 4.3 km in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and 348 km in Gujarat.

The Palghar district in Maharashtra, which has been witness to sporadic agitation over land acquisition, could stand to benefit majorly from the project as well as the service road.

The authorities have identified 73 villages which would be affected by the project -- 109 km of the project runs through this district. But officials believe, it would prove a lifeline for them.

The villages are tucked away in remote locales and getting access to basic amenities still remains a challenge for them.

The alignment of the high speed corridor would run right through the villages and the service road could bring about a big difference to their lives, they said.

In Vadodara, the corporation is also coming up with a satellite station on the city outskirts, an offshoot of the project.

The station will come up as the corporation will dismantle platform seven of the main Vadodara station to enable construction of the high speed corridor. NHSRCL chief project manager (Vadodara) Pradeep Ahirkar said the new Chhayapuri station will handle those trains which use platform seven for reversal.

Most of these trains originate from Ahmedabad and are bound for northern states including Delhi.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 11:10 am

tags #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.