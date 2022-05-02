High Court stays arrest of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in inflammatory statements case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 2 stayed the arrest of Kumar Vishwas, a poet and former Aam Admi Party leader, ANI reported.

Vishwas had moved the court on April 26 to quash an FIR against him in Punjab over his alleged “inflammatory statements” against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Vishwas had in his petition said the case by Rupnagar police was “sheer abuse of the process of law” and called it “politically motivated”, adding that “the manner in which the investigating agency is proceeding, it is apparent the agency is trying to curtail the petitioner’s liberty by adopting a procedure unknown to law”. He is represented by his counsel Mayank Aggarwal and Himanshu Gupta.

The petition termed the FIR registration as “absolutely illegal, arbitrary and unjust”, stating that it is only a “means to wreak vengeance through the state machinery”.

The case against Vishwas was lodged at Rupnagar town’s Sadar police station on April 12 after he accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists. Punjab police visited Vishwas’ home in Ghaziabad on April 20 and summoned him for questioning.

The case was filed after a complainant alleged that Vishwas made “inflammatory statements” against Kejriwal on news channels and social media platforms.

The FIR was registered under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc) and 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the IPC; and 125 of the Representation of People Act.

