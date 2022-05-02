English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    High Court stays arrest of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in inflammatory statements case

    Kumar Vishwas, a poet and former AAP leader, had moved the high court to quash the FIR lodged against for his alleged “inflammatory statements” against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
    File image of the Punjab & Haryana HC facade (Image Source: Sanyam Bahga/ Wikimedia Commons)

    File image of the Punjab & Haryana HC facade (Image Source: Sanyam Bahga/ Wikimedia Commons)

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 2 stayed the arrest of Kumar Vishwas, a poet and former Aam Admi Party leader, ANI reported.

    Vishwas had moved the court on April 26 to quash an FIR against him in Punjab over his alleged “inflammatory statements” against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Vishwas had in his petition said the case by Rupnagar police was “sheer abuse of the process of law” and called it “politically motivated”, adding that “the manner in which the investigating agency is proceeding, it is apparent the agency is trying to curtail the petitioner’s liberty by adopting a procedure unknown to law”. He is represented by his counsel Mayank Aggarwal and Himanshu Gupta.

    The petition termed the FIR registration as “absolutely illegal, arbitrary and unjust”, stating that it is only a “means to wreak vengeance through the state machinery”.

    The case against Vishwas was lodged at Rupnagar town’s Sadar police station on April 12 after he accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists. Punjab police visited Vishwas’ home in Ghaziabad on April 20 and summoned him for questioning.

    Close

    Related stories

    The case was filed after a complainant alleged that Vishwas made “inflammatory statements” against Kejriwal on news channels and social media platforms.

    The FIR was registered under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place etc) and 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the IPC; and 125 of the Representation of People Act.

    (With inputs from PTI)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #Kumar Vishwas #Legal
    first published: May 2, 2022 11:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.