    High Court proposes 25:75 formula for Common Entrance Test repeaters

    The dispute that the HC is hearing is regarding non-consideration of PUC (Pre-University Course) marks of students who passed PUC in 2020-21. In its suggestion on Thursday, the HC said the marks from PUC and CET can be considered in the ratio of 25:75. It said the students and the government can find a common ground with this arrangement.

    PTI
    August 19, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The High Court of Karnataka has proposed a new formula to clear the confusion over the 2022 Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses in Karnataka.


    The dispute that the HC is hearing is regarding non-consideration of PUC (Pre-University Course) marks of students who passed PUC in 2020-21. In its suggestion on Thursday, the HC said the marks from PUC and CET can be considered in the ratio of 25:75. It said the students and the government can find a common ground with this arrangement.


    The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has notified that second PU marks of 2020-21 students will not be considered for the purpose for ranking and only their CET marks would be considered. Students were promoted in 2020-21 based on internal marks due to Covid pandemic.


    Many of these students are appearing for professional course admission this year. They will be competing with students who wrote second PUC exams in 2021-22 in the regular course.


    Some of these repeater-students approached the HC seeking that their 2020-21 PU marks and CET marks should be considered in the 50:50 ratio for CET rankings. The HC bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar is hearing a batch of seven different petitions filed by students in this regard.

    In an oral observation on Thursday, the court said that if KEA agrees to the 25:75 formula, 90 per cent of the problem would be solved. Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa sought time to submit the government’s reply to this suggestion.  The hearing of the case was adjourned to August 22.

    PTI
    Tags: #common entrance test #formula #High Court
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 03:47 pm
