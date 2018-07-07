App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 09:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

High Court issues notice to MHA over its 2017 clarifications on L-G's power

Justice T Raja issued the notice returnable in three weeks on the plea moved by Congress' Puducherry MLA K Lakshminarayanan assailing the clarifications dated January 27 and June 16 last year

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on a plea challenging the validity of two clarifications issued by the ministry last year regarding the powers enjoyed by lieutenant governor (L-G) of a Union Territory.

Justice T Raja issued the notice returnable in three weeks on the plea moved by Congress' Puducherry MLA K Lakshminarayanan assailing the clarifications dated January 27 and June 16 last year.

The MHA had in the clarifications made it clear that the lieutenant governor (L-G) of the Union Territory enjoys more power than a governor of a state and can act without the aid and advice of the council of ministers.

The ministry also said the L-G can call for files relating to any case and request the chief minister for an update on any doubt or query which may arise.

related news

The clarification came amidst the tussle between Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy over powers designated to the two authorities.

The petitioner, however, claimed that the clarifications were issued at the instance of the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor.

The clarifications have been issued in total contravention of the Rules of Business of the Government of Puducherry, 1963, he alleged.

The petitioner said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had already made representation to the authorities concerned, explaining the constitutional position, but the authorities have not responded to the communication.

He said Bedi believed in her "individual wish and will over the collective responsibility and wisdom of the council of ministers".

"Therefore, she wants to impose, substitute and perpetrate her ideas, thoughts and decisions by running a parallel government," Lakshminarayanan submitted.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 09:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #L-G's power #Legal #Madras High Court

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.