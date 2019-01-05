High Court dismisses PIL against loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 4 summarily dismissed a public interest litigation against the farm-loan waiver announced by the state government.

A division bench of Chief Justice S K Seth and Justice V K Shukla dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Mohit Kumar due to lack of merit, calling it a "publicity manoeuvre".

"The petitioner could not satisfy us regarding the breach of any fundamental or legal rights (because of the loan waiver)," the bench said.

On December 17, the newly-elected Congress government had issued an order to waive short-term farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The petition claimed that loan waivers might ruin the national economy.

The court in its order noted that when the petitioner was asked whether he had studied economics, he evaded the question.