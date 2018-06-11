App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 01:45 PM IST

High court allows listing of MLA's plea against Arvind Kejriwal

When the matter was mentioned before a vacation bench comprising Justices Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and C Hari Shankar, it asked the lawyer for Mishra to file the petition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today allowed to list a plea filed by MLA Kapil Mishra against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the CM has less than 10 percent attendance in the Assembly.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 01:37 pm

#Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India

