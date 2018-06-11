High court allows listing of MLA's plea against Arvind Kejriwal

When the matter was mentioned before a vacation bench comprising Justices Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and C Hari Shankar, it asked the lawyer for Mishra to file the petition.
The Delhi High Court today allowed to list a plea filed by MLA Kapil Mishra against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the CM has less than 10 percent attendance in the Assembly.When the matter was mentioned before a vacation bench comprising Justices Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and C Hari Shankar, it asked the lawyer for Mishra to file the petition.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 01:37 pm