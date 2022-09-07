English
    High corruption, bad governance: Mohandas Pai on floods in Bengaluru

    Both political leaders and bureaucrats have failed the citizens, the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd said on the floods in parts of Bengaluru following two days of torrential rains.

    PTI
    September 07, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
    TV Mohandas Pai

    Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said the havoc caused in Bengaluru due to heavy rains was a result of multiple factors, including bad governance, high corruption and lack of urban reforms.

    "...result of ineffective government, bad governance and high corruption. Money is allocated and largely shoddy work due to high corruption, lack of capability in the corporation, illegal construction, the list goes on," Pai told PTI.

    It also shows lack of urban reforms across all our cities over the last 30 years, he added.
    PTI
