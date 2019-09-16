Hi-tech ideas pour in to boost last-mile link for Metro lines

Sensor-based approach to control crowd; e-vehicles and cycles at stations; data analytics to predict rush points — these are some of the 80 solutions that citizens have sent in response to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)’s tech-driven challenge to find solutions for last-mile connectivity and crowd-management for the upcoming Metro stations in the city.

With 14 Metro projects in the works, MMRDA launched the Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP) in July, along with World Resources Institute (WRI) and Toyota Mobility Foundation, to look at ideas that can integrate different modes of transport for seamless last-mile connectivity. A jury consisting of technical experts, government officials and citizens have shortlisted the entries to 30 and the final 12 to 15 participants are expected to showcase their ideas to the jury on Tuesday. Sudeept Maiti, senior manager, integrated transport program, WRI said, “For last-mile connectivity, we got ideas like e-vehicles, e-cycles and buses with 20-seater capacity at Metro stations. For effective crowd management, we have got sensor-and camera-based solutions that will use data analytics to predict rush points and enable safe and easy movement of commuters during peak hours.”