HFCL bags Rs 1,770-crore EPC job for rural water supply network in UP

HFCL has secured a contract aggregating to Rs 1,770 crore, from SWSM for providing EPC services, including provision for laying of optical fibre cables, for the execution of rural water supply network in the Varanasi revenue division in Uttar Pradesh.

This will add significantly to the revenue and profitability of the company. The optical fibre cables so laid will also improve the operation and maintenance of the network.

The contract value for material and services stand at Rs.1414 crore, while Rs 356 crore is earmarked for operation and maintenance services. The project will be executed by the company with JWIL Infra Limited as a consortium partner.

The project has to be executed within 18 months and the company has to provide warranty support for the next one year and operation and maintenance services for following 10 years.