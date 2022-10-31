 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heroin worth Rs 70 crore seized from Belize national at Delhi airport

PTI
Oct 31, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

The customs department recovered of 9.95 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 69.95 crore in the international market

Heroin worth nearly Rs 70 crore was seized from the possession of a Belize national at the international airport here, the Customs department said on Monday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Doha on Sunday, it said.

Subsequently, on thorough checking of the baggage of the accused, certain material was found in the false bottom and top of his trolley bag, the department said in a statement.

This led to the recovery of 9.95 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 69.95 crore in the international market, it said.

The Customs department said the passenger has been arrested and the narcotic seized.

first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:14 pm
