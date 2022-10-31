English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Heroin worth Rs 70 crore seized from Belize national at Delhi airport

    The customs department recovered of 9.95 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 69.95 crore in the international market

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
    heroin stash (Representative Image)

    heroin stash (Representative Image)

    Heroin worth nearly Rs 70 crore was seized from the possession of a Belize national at the international airport here, the Customs department said on Monday.

    The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Doha on Sunday, it said.

    Subsequently, on thorough checking of the baggage of the accused, certain material was found in the false bottom and top of his trolley bag, the department said in a statement.

    This led to the recovery of 9.95 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 69.95 crore in the international market, it said.

    The Customs department said the passenger has been arrested and the narcotic seized.
    PTI
    Tags: #Customs department #Delhi Airport #Drug Seizure #heroin
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.