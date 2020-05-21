App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 07:23 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp says LIC has hiked stake by 2%

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired 40,16,255 shares amounting to 2.011 percent stake in the company between June 21, 2017 and May 19, 2020, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said state-owned LIC has increased its stake in the company to 7.146 percent through acquisition of shares from the open market over a period of time.

Before the acquisition, LIC held 1,02,57,040 shares of Hero MotoCorp totalling 5.135 percent stake, it added.

As on the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the promoter and promoter group companies held 34.63 percent stake in Hero MotoCorp, with public shareholders accounting for 65.37 percent.

First Published on May 21, 2020 07:17 pm

First Published on May 21, 2020 07:17 pm

