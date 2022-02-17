Hero Electric withdraws case against Hero MotoCorp for using Hero brand name

Representative Image

Hero Electric has withdrawn its application seeking an injunction order against Hero MotoCorp from using the Hero brand name for its electronic vehicles, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Hero MotoCorp is now free to use the Hero brand name for its electric vehicles, according to people aware of the matter.

An arbitral tribunal has been formed by the Delhi High Court to resolve the dispute between Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric, which includes three retired judges, namely, former judges Indu Malhotra, Deepak Mishra, and Indermeet Kaur.

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, had been engaged in a legal battle with his uncle Pawan Munjal over the use of the brand name ‘Hero’ for its electric vehicles.

In January 2022, Naveen Munjal had moved the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against Pawan Munjal’s Hero MotoCorp -- India’s largest two-wheeler producer.

Hero Electric had claimed that as per the non-compete clause, they had the sole right to use the brand name with regard to the electric vehicle space, and not even entities controlled by the larger Munjal family shall have rights over it. This is as per the non-compete clause mentioned in the restructuring plans of the Hero Group hammered out in 2010.