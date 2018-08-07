Here's why work at govt offices in Maharashtra may come to a halt today

Regular work at state government offices across Maharashtra may come to a halt as nearly 17 lakh employees go on a three-day strike starting Tuesday, August 7.

The employee unions are demanding that the 7th pay commission be implemented immediately.

As the unions mostly comprise Class-3 and Class-4 employees, the strike may bring the work in government offices, municipal councils, schools and hospitals to a standstill.

The Confederation of the State Government Employees union announced the decision on August 6.

The Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation, the Maharashtra State Employees Organization, and the Maharashtra State Class Four Employees Association have collectively called for the strike.

The unions are firm on their stand for a strike, but they have kept the option of discussions open.

Earlier this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the implementation of the 7th pay commission from January 2019. The unions, however, are demanding an immediate implementation.

"We have called for similar strikes earlier as well, but the state Govt requested us to withdraw citing issues like drought and other issues. We readily agreed. But now we really doubt whether they truly intend to implement it. January 2019 is far away. There could be announcements of elections; model code of conduct may come into force. That is why we are demanding immediate implementation," Avinash Daund, General Secretary of the State Govt Employees union told India Today.

Apart from the immediate implementation of the 7th pay commission, the unions have put forth 24 additional demands. These demands include raising the retirement age from 58 to 60, five days of work per week, recruitment in 1.80 lakh vacant posts, two years of maternity leave for women officers and promotions in a time-bound manner.

A General Administration Department (GAD) official told DNA that the employees working in essential services departments like hospitals, fire brigade, water supply have been directed not to join the strike.

The official also said that if the employees participate in the strike, provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) will be invoked against them.