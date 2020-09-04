172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|heres-why-rajdhani-express-travelled-to-ranchi-with-a-single-passenger-onboard-5798741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why Rajdhani Express travelled to Ranchi with a single passenger onboard

The Rajdhani Express had got stranded at Daltonganj due to Tana Bhagat protests, so the district administration had arranged a bus for the stranded passengers. Almost all the passengers (930 of them) agreed to de-board the train and travel the remaining 310 kms by bus, save one woman

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Rajdhani Express connecting Ranchi and New Delhi had to travel 535 km with just one woman on board, who refused to take a taxi or bus to cover the remaining distance after the train got stranded at Daltonganj station.

Due to the Tana Bhagat protest at Tori Junction, the Rajdhani Express was stranded at Daltonganj for several hours on September 3. So, the district administration had arranged a bus for the stranded passengers. Almost all the passengers (930 of them) agreed to de-board the Rajdhani Express and travel the remaining 310 km by bus, save one woman, reported The New Indian Express.

The woman identified as Ananya refused to take the bus to reach Ranchi, so the Rajdhani Express had to take a detour and cover 535 kms – 225 kms longer than the usual route – with just one woman on board.

Close
The woman reportedly did not agree to travel by bus because she had paid for the train ticket. Railway authorities tried to convince her, but the law student from Banaras Hindu University refused to budge. They ultimately gave in to her demands and the train departed from Daltonganj to finally reach Ranchi at 1:45 am on September 4.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rajdhani Express

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.