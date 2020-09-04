Here's why Rajdhani Express travelled to Ranchi with a single passenger onboard

The Rajdhani Express connecting Ranchi and New Delhi had to travel 535 km with just one woman on board, who refused to take a taxi or bus to cover the remaining distance after the train got stranded at Daltonganj station.

Due to the Tana Bhagat protest at Tori Junction, the Rajdhani Express was stranded at Daltonganj for several hours on September 3. So, the district administration had arranged a bus for the stranded passengers. Almost all the passengers (930 of them) agreed to de-board the Rajdhani Express and travel the remaining 310 km by bus, save one woman, reported The New Indian Express.

The woman identified as Ananya refused to take the bus to reach Ranchi, so the Rajdhani Express had to take a detour and cover 535 kms – 225 kms longer than the usual route – with just one woman on board.

The woman reportedly did not agree to travel by bus because she had paid for the train ticket. Railway authorities tried to convince her, but the law student from Banaras Hindu University refused to budge. They ultimately gave in to her demands and the train departed from Daltonganj to finally reach Ranchi at 1:45 am on September 4.