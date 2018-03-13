Here's why J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu was sacked by Mehbooba Mufti

Haseeb Drabu was removed from his post of Finance Minister in the J&K cabinet on Monday after the minister statements about Kashmir not being a ‘political issue.’

Drabu was speaking at an event titled ‘Kashmir: The Way Forward’ in New Delhi on March 9. He said, “Don’t see J&K as a conflict state and a political issue. It is a society which has social issues right now. We are trying to find our own space and we are going through a process which many other countries are also going through,” according to a report in The Indian Express.

He went on to say, “It (J&K) is not a political issue as far as I can see. They have been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of it, that the political situation has never improved. We seriously need to look at in terms of how it is a society that is in search of itself.”

This did not sit well with the leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, and as a result of this, Mehbooba Mufti sacked Drabu on Monday and dropped him from the PDP. The party also asked Drabu to retract his statement and disciplinary actions were initiated against him.

PDP vice-president Sartaj Madni is quoted in the report saying that J&K is a political issue that the party has been pursuing through dialogue and reconciliation at every level, ever since it emerged. He deemed it unfortunate that some people in the country only see this as a ‘management assignment to contain people’s aspiration’.

Many political leaders have reacted differently to Drabu’s comment. BJP has shown disappointment with the leader and called these comments ‘a major setback’.

Drabu has been a part of the political tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir since 2002 when he was appointed the economic advisor to the PDP-Indian National Congress government.