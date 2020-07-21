Here's why induction of Rafale jets will be a significant moment for Ambala

The induction of the Rafale jets on July 29 will be a significant moment for the Ambala district, home to one of India's oldest air force stations.

The first batch of the Rafale jets will be inducted at the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana. India had in 2016 signed a deal with France to acquire 36 such aircraft.

"The aircraft will be inducted at Air Force Station Ambala on 29 July subject to weather. No media coverage is planned on arrival", the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Golden Arrows squadron, which was resurrected in September 2019 to fly the Rafale jets will be based in Ambala.

Ambala district's cantonment area was established in the year 1843. Since then has served as an important base for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF). The district even played an important role during the Revolt of 1857.

In September 1919, the No. 99 Squadron of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) was based in 'Umbala', as it was called during the time. In 1920 it became the headquarters of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) India Command.

Ambala was an integral part of the operations against the Pakistani invaders in Jammu and Kashmir, The Indian Express reported.

"Spitfires from Advanced Flying School Ambala were inducted at Srinagar on October 30, 1947 and were soon engaged in strafing of intruders beyond Pattan. Notable among the Spitfire pilots was Flying Officer Dilbag Singh who subsequently rose to the rank of Air Chief Marshal and retired as the Chief of Air Staff," says an IAF booklet, as cited by the report.

Group Captain Arjan Singh, who was the first Station Commander of Ambala Air Force Station, eventually became the first and only Marshal of the Indian Air Force.

The Ambala Air Force Station is currently the headquarters of No. 7 Wing of the IAF and has two squadrons of Jaguar aircraft and one of MIG-21 Bison aircraft, the report added.