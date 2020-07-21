App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why induction of Rafale jets will be a significant moment for Ambala

Ambala district's cantonment area was established in the year 1843, and has since then has become an important base for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The induction of the Rafale jets on July 29 will be a significant moment for the Ambala district, home to one of India's oldest air force stations.

The first batch of the Rafale jets will be inducted at the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana. India had in 2016 signed a deal with France to acquire 36 such aircraft.

"The aircraft will be inducted at Air Force Station Ambala on 29 July subject to weather. No media coverage is planned on arrival", the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Close

The Golden Arrows squadron, which was resurrected in September 2019 to fly the Rafale jets will be based in Ambala.

related news

Ambala district's cantonment area was established in the year 1843. Since then has served as an important base for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF). The district even played an important role during the Revolt of 1857.

Also read: IAF to induct first batch of Rafale fighter jets on July 29

In September 1919, the No. 99 Squadron of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) was based in 'Umbala', as it was called during the time. In 1920 it became the headquarters of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) India Command.

Ambala was an integral part of the operations against the Pakistani invaders in Jammu and Kashmir, The Indian Express reported.

"Spitfires from Advanced Flying School Ambala were inducted at Srinagar on October 30, 1947 and were soon engaged in strafing of intruders beyond Pattan. Notable among the Spitfire pilots was Flying Officer Dilbag Singh who subsequently rose to the rank of Air Chief Marshal and retired as the Chief of Air Staff," says an IAF booklet, as cited by the report.

Group Captain Arjan Singh, who was the first Station Commander of Ambala Air Force Station, eventually became the first and only Marshal of the Indian Air Force.

The Ambala Air Force Station is currently the headquarters of No. 7 Wing of the IAF and has two squadrons of Jaguar aircraft and one of MIG-21 Bison aircraft, the report added.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Rafale

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.