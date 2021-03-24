English
Here's why banks will be shut for 7 days between March 27 to April 4

There are only 2 working days between 27 March and 4 April. So, if you have two options - either do it this week or wait till 3 April to get it done.

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

Banking services for all private and public sector banks will be available only for 2 days between March 27 till April 4. All customers should note that only 2 working days between March 27 to April 4. Customers can complete their bank-related work this week before March 27 or wait till April 3 to complete their work.

On account of the second Saturday and Holi festival, banks will remain closed for three consecutive days from March 27-29 all over the country. The bank will continue its services for only two days in between, which are March 30 and April 3.

On account of the last day of the financial year on March 31, bank services on March 31 will remain suspended even though it is not a holiday.

Here's a full list of dates when banks will remain closed/open
DateDay
March 27Last Saturday
March 28Sunday
March 29Holi Holiday
March 30Holiday in Patna branch. Rest it will be working for all
March 31Year-end holiday
April 1Bank closing of accounts
April 2Good Friday
April 3Saturday - Working Day
April 4Sunday
According to the details with the RBI calendar, other than four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will remain closed on gazetted holidays all over the country. Bank holidays are not observed by some states and hence may vary as per a specific region or state.
Meanwhile, the country observed a two-day pan-India bank strike on March 15-16 against the privatisation of two more government-owned banks as announced in the Union Budget 2021 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
first published: Mar 24, 2021 08:43 am

