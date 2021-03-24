Here's why banks will be shut for 7 days between March 27 to April 4

Banking services for all private and public sector banks will be available only for 2 days between March 27 till April 4. All customers should note that only 2 working days between March 27 to April 4. Customers can complete their bank-related work this week before March 27 or wait till April 3 to complete their work.

On account of the second Saturday and Holi festival, banks will remain closed for three consecutive days from March 27-29 all over the country. The bank will continue its services for only two days in between, which are March 30 and April 3.

On account of the last day of the financial year on March 31, bank services on March 31 will remain suspended even though it is not a holiday.

Date Day March 27 Last Saturday March 28 Sunday March 29 Holi Holiday March 30 Holiday in Patna branch. Rest it will be working for all March 31 Year-end holiday April 1 Bank closing of accounts April 2 Good Friday April 3 Saturday - Working Day April 4 Sunday

According to the details with the RBI calendar, other than four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will remain closed on gazetted holidays all over the country. Bank holidays are not observed by some states and hence may vary as per a specific region or state.