Here's who hacked PM Modi's personal website's Twitter account and asked for Bitcoins in return

While Twitter confirmed on September 3 that it had taken down tweets posted by hackers on a handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website, screenshots of the posts are now going viral on social media.

According to the last of the now-deleted tweets, the hacking has been claimed by a group called ‘John Wick’. This group had also allegedly hacked into Paytm Mall. However, the tweet denied responsibility for the alleged Paytm Mall hack.

Moneycontrol could not verify the authenticity of these screenshots.

Earlier on September 3, Twitter confirmed that an account of PM Modi’s personal website -- @narendramodi_in -- had been hacked with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency. The account has over 2.5 million followers and is the official Twitter handle for PM Modi's personal website -- www.narendramodi.in -- and the ‘Narendra Modi’ mobile application.

The social media giant said that it was actively investigating the situation and was taking steps to secure the account.

This account is not to be confused with PM Modi's personal Twitter account which has over 61 million followers. This handle was not affected by the incident.

The incident is similar to the hacking of several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities in July.

It was reported on August 31 that e-commerce payment system and financial technology company Paytm had reportedly suffered a massive data breach after the hacker group – claimed by some as John Wich -- targeted the company’s Paytm Mall database. The attackers were reportedly demanding a ransom in exchange for the data.

However, Paytm refuted claims of a data breach and said that it had not found any security lapses yet.

"We would like to assure that all user, as well as company data, is completely safe and secure... We have been investigating the claims of a possible hack and data breach, and haven't found any security lapses yet," a Paytm Mall spokesperson had said in a statement.