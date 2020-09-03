172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|heres-who-hacked-pm-modis-personal-websites-twitter-account-and-asked-for-bitcoins-in-return-5792041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's who hacked PM Modi's personal website's Twitter account and asked for Bitcoins in return

According to the last of the now-deleted tweets, the hacking of the Twitter account of PM Narendra Modi's website was claimed by a group called ‘John Wick’. However, it denied responsibility for the alleged Paytm Mall hack.

Moneycontrol News

While Twitter confirmed on September 3 that it had taken down tweets posted by hackers on a handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website, screenshots of the posts are now going viral on social media.

According to the last of the now-deleted tweets, the hacking has been claimed by a group called ‘John Wick’. This group had also allegedly hacked into Paytm Mall. However, the tweet denied responsibility for the alleged Paytm Mall hack.

Moneycontrol could not verify the authenticity of these screenshots.

Close
Earlier on September 3, Twitter confirmed that an account of PM Modi’s personal website -- @narendramodi_in -- had been hacked with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency. The account has over 2.5 million followers and is the official Twitter handle for PM Modi's personal website -- www.narendramodi.in -- and the ‘Narendra Modi’ mobile application.

The social media giant said that it was actively investigating the situation and was taking steps to secure the account.

This account is not to be confused with PM Modi's personal Twitter account which has over 61 million followers. This handle was not affected by the incident.

The incident is similar to the hacking of several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities in July.

It was reported on August 31 that e-commerce payment system and financial technology company Paytm had reportedly suffered a massive data breach after the hacker group – claimed by some as John Wich -- targeted the company’s Paytm Mall database. The attackers were reportedly demanding a ransom in exchange for the data.

However, Paytm refuted claims of a data breach and said that it had not found any security lapses yet.

"We would like to assure that all user, as well as company data, is completely safe and secure... We have been investigating the claims of a possible hack and data breach, and haven't found any security lapses yet," a Paytm Mall spokesperson had said in a statement.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 10:37 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Technology #Twitter

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.