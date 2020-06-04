App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's what you should know about Chandra Grahan

The Lunar Eclipse will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will remain till 2:34 am on June 6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Lunar Eclipse is all set to occur on the intervening night of June 5 and June 6. This will the second lunar eclipse of the year 2020 after a similar phenomenon took place in January. The Lunar Eclipse 2020 is likely to last till the early hours of June 6.

There are three types of lunar eclipses - Penumbral, Total and Partial. Like the one that occurred on January 10, the upcoming one will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse.

The Lunar Eclipse will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will remain till 2:34 am on June 6. At 12:54 am on June 6, the eclipse will be upon its full extent.

Close

Also read: Lunar eclipse 2020 | Best time to watch second ‘Chandra Grahan’ of 2020 from India

related news

The lunar eclipse, referred to as "Chandra Grahan" in India, will be visible in Asia, Africa, most parts Europe, Australia, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

Here are the dos and don'ts to be followed during Lunar Eclipse 2020:

Don'ts

People should avoid consuming food or drinks during the Grahan period.

Apart from doing any auspicious work, even general worship should be avoided.

Temple doors must be kept shut during this period.

Pregnant women should stay indoors as the eclipse could have a negative effect on the unborn child.

Do's

After Grahan ends, one must take a bath and clean the temple/place of worship.

Add basil (Tulsi) leaves into the water vessel or stored food items in your refrigerator to protect them from the harmful rays emanating out of Chandra Grahan.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #eclipse #Lunar Eclipse 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Nitin Gadkari

Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Nitin Gadkari

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.