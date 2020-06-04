Here's what you should know about Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse is all set to occur on the intervening night of June 5 and June 6. This will the second lunar eclipse of the year 2020 after a similar phenomenon took place in January. The Lunar Eclipse 2020 is likely to last till the early hours of June 6.

There are three types of lunar eclipses - Penumbral, Total and Partial. Like the one that occurred on January 10, the upcoming one will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse.

The Lunar Eclipse will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will remain till 2:34 am on June 6. At 12:54 am on June 6, the eclipse will be upon its full extent.

The lunar eclipse, referred to as "Chandra Grahan" in India, will be visible in Asia, Africa, most parts Europe, Australia, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

Here are the dos and don'ts to be followed during Lunar Eclipse 2020:

Don'ts

People should avoid consuming food or drinks during the Grahan period.

Apart from doing any auspicious work, even general worship should be avoided.

Temple doors must be kept shut during this period.

Pregnant women should stay indoors as the eclipse could have a negative effect on the unborn child.

Do's

After Grahan ends, one must take a bath and clean the temple/place of worship.

Add basil (Tulsi) leaves into the water vessel or stored food items in your refrigerator to protect them from the harmful rays emanating out of Chandra Grahan.