Here's how you can verify Aadhaar by QR Code through mAadhaar app

Aadhaar can be verified through mAadhaar app as well as UIDAI's website.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar card is a unique identity proof issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to citizens of India that contains demographic and 12-digit biometric details.

Citizens can avail a range of Aadhaar services offered by UIDAI online. In a recent Twitter post, the UIDAI shared information on how to verify an Aadhaar number using your mAadhaar app.

"You can verify any presented Aadhaar by Scanning the QR Code on it using your mAadhaar app," UIDAI tweeted.

You can check and verify the identity of any visitors. For eg: If you hire someone as domestic help or driver, you need an identity proof to verify the identity of the person.

Here's how to verify Aadhaar through mAadhaar app

-Every printed Aadhaar has a QR Code.

-All you need to do is, open the QR Code Scanner in your mAadhaar app and Scan the QR Code on the presented Aadhaar.

-The demographic details of the Aadhaar holder along with a photograph will appear on the screen.

-You can match these with the Aadhaar presenter to verify identity.

The UIDAI e-Aadhaar letter contains two QR Codes – a small one on the front side of cutaway portion with demographic data only; and a large one on the top portion of the front side and rear side of cutaway portion, with demographic data and photo. Further, to make this Information more secured and tamper-proof, it will be signed with UIDAI digital signature. Therefore, any fraud attempted on e-Aadhaar can be easily detected by using QR Code scanner.

Verify Aadhaar through the UIDAI website

-Click on the UIDAI website.

-Select ‘Verify an Aadhaar Number’ from the services section.

-Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar Number and captcha verification.

-Now, proceed to verify.

-If the presented Aadhaar is authentic, it will be verified.

-Details like the age band, gender, state, and last three/ four digits of the registered mobile number associated with that Aadhaar will be visible on the screen.

TAGS: #Aadhaar #Aadhaar Card #Current Affairs #India #mAadhaar #personal finance #QR code
first published: Feb 18, 2021 12:41 pm

