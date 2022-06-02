Here's how to link PAN with Aadhaar by June 30 to avoid Rs 1,000 fine

Link PAN Aadhaar Started
Fee of Rs.500 payable if linked up to 30/06/22, else fee payable is Rs.1000
Fees to be paid by Challan No ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) & Minor head 500 (Fee)
Try to link after 4-5 working days from date of payment pic.twitter.com/LUPV13hlkF— Taxation Updates (@TaxationUpdates) June 1, 2022
Here's are step by step guide to linking Aadhaar with PAN
-Visit income tax website
-You will be redirected to a new window after selecting the Link Aadhaar option under the quick links section.
-Enter your PAN number details, Aadhaar card details, name and mobile number.
-Select the 'I validate my Aadhaar details' option after verifying the information. Choose the 'Continue' option after that.
-You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Fill in the blanks on the screen, then click 'Validate'. After you pay the penalty, your PAN and Aadhaar will be linked.-You can link the documents through SMS, if you do not have access to income tax portal.