Here's how the SC ruling on firecrackers will affect your festive celebrations

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on October 23 refused to declare a complete ban on firecrackers across the country. The apex court said that crackers considered to be safe and green will be permitted for manufacturing, sale and use, across the country.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and AK Sikri however fixed 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm as the time period for using firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals. The bench also set the time period for using firecrackers from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am during Christmas and New Year as the celebrations begin at midnight.

The apex court also imposed decibel limits on firecrackers that could be sold in markets across the country. The top court restrained e-commerce websites from selling firecrackers.

What are green firecrackers?

Green, or 'improved crackers' are those which avoid use of ash as desiccant or as filler material for reduction in particulate matter (PM) by 15-20 percent.

Such crackers are those which have lower emission, sound and light emitting with PM reduction of 30-35 percent. They also have significant reduction in NOx (Nitrogen oxide) and SO2 (sulphur dioxide).

Gufran Beig of the System of the Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) told PTI that use of 'green firecrackers' and restriction on timing of the use are good steps.

"Any such item which produces minimal toxicity and minimal fumes can be termed as a green firecracker," Beig said explaining the concept of ‘green firecrackers’.

On the other hand, manufacturers said there is no such thing as ‘green firecracker’. K Mariappan, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association, said the direction on use of only 'green crackers' Will not work as "there is no such thing".

Manufacturers are also saying that they cannot produce such (green) crackers. They can reduce the chemicals used in manufacturing. But that will take more time.

Officials too are not sure how to categorise between "green" firecrackers and polluting firecrackers as there is no instrument to check the same.

Noise and smoke level of the crackers

The top court in its order said as directed earlier, the fire-crackers generating noise level exceeding 125 dB(AI) of 145dB(C) at 4 metres distance from the point of bursting shall be banned.

However, police officials have said that they do not have the necessary equipment to measure the decibel levels of firecrackers.

Some shopkeepers also said that they do not have any fresh stock of firecrackers and the stocks are two-years-old. The shopkeepers said that they would not be able to get fresh stocks in such a short period of time.

Delhi Police public relation officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said the department will issue advertisements to create awareness about the issue.

Welcoming the court order, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board said it has already put in force a mechanism to stop the supply and sale of firecrackers beyond permissible decibel sound limits (90 decibel) in the past couple of years.

In West Bengal, crackers are burst for two consecutive days -- for Diwali and on Kali Puja the following day. Tamil Nadu has a tradition to burst crackers early morning on Diwali, while it is done mostly on Dussehra in Karnataka.

Impact on industry

Industry bodies, which peg the firecracker market at around Rs 20,000 crore per annum, said the court order, including restricting time to burn crackers to just two hours on Diwali and other festivals, would have a significant impact on sales and that they will file a review petition.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All-India Traders told PTI, that crackers imported from China are more toxic and the apex court ruling aimed at improving the quality of air during the festival season is a good move.

"Annual fire cracker sales amount to Rs 15,000-20,000 crore, of which at least Rs 5,000 crore come from Chinese imports. The apex court order will definitely impact sales, but is difficult to quantify losses as the industry operates mostly unorganised," Khandelwal said.

Checking emission limits

The apex court said that the noise and smoke emission limits of the crackers will have to be approved by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO), under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

To curb pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), it directed the Centre, the Delhi government and state governments of NCR to permit community fire-cracking (for Diwali and other festivals), wherever it could be done.

It directed PESO to ensure that only those crackers which have decibel (sound) level within the limits are allowed in the market and to take action by suspending licenses of manufacturers on such violations and disposal of such lots.

SC has also banned the manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris) saying that they cause "huge air, noise and solid waste problems".

The court said the police should ensure that there is no sale of banned firecrackers and in case of any violation, the Station House Officer (SHO) of concerned Police Station of the area would be held personally liable and this would amount to committing contempt of the Court.

(With inputs from PTI)