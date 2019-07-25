Here's how the NMC's functioning differs from the Medical Council of India

The National Medical Commission Bill, which will repeal the Indian Medical council Act, 1956, will differ in the composition of the governing medical body.

The Medical Council of India (MCI),which was the body that regulated both medical education and practice, will be replaced by an umbrella regulatory body called National Medical Commission (NMC).

The bill, which was recently passed in the Lok Sabha, stated that the NMC will consist of four autonomous bodies which will set standards for undergraduate medical education, postgraduate medical education, the ranking of medical colleges and the ethics and standards to be followed in the profession.

NMC will be constituted by the central government with its head office in New Delhi. It will be a 29-member body where 20 members will be selected through nomination, and nine through election as per reports. Apart from a chairperson, there will ex-officio members and part-time members along with member(s) to represent the Ministry of Health. The chairperson will be a medical professional and ex-officio members will head the other independent boards respectively.

A Medical Advisory Council will be formed to advise the NMC with member representatives from each state and Union Territory (Vice-Chancellors) , chairman of the University Grants Commission, and the director of the National Accreditation and Assessment Council.

In comparison, The 63-year-old MCI was mainly controlled by the medical fraternity and internal elections were held for its leadership positions.

The idea was to replace the MCI to reduce the scope of corruption. But, some feel it is only a cosmetic change.

Another contention is that since the Medical Advisory Council and the Commission will have greater representation from the goverment, it may lack autonomy.

Some medical professionals feel that the NMC is not representative in the truest sense and lose its independence as a democratic apex body. On the other hand, it is also not clear if the NMC will be able to fight corruption and conflict of interest.