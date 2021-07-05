MARKET NEWS

Here's how old Rs 5, $10, Re 1 and old 25 paise can earn you huge money online

A web portal called coinbazzar.com is offering such deals on its platform.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

You can win up to Rs 30,000, if you have a collection of old Rs 5 note with it tractor picture on it, without any fuss. According to an article in Livemint, a portal called coinbazzar.com is offering such deals on its platform.

According to the report, the portal is also offering lakhs of rupees by putting $10, with Mata Vaishno Devi engraved on them, up for auction.

You can win Rs 45,000 if you own an old Re 1 note dating back to the years 1977-1979 having the signature of the former principal secretary, ministry of finance, Hirubhai M Patel, who served his tenure in 1977-1979 under Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

To win the amount, an individual has to create an account on the coinbazzar.com website by adding details like name, email, and address. The person who will put in maximum bidding will take the coin after you put out your coin for auction.

IndiaMART.com is also offering similar deals. You can win up to Rs 1.5 lakh if you able to possesses an old 25 paise coin but the coin color has to be silver.

IndiaMART is an e-commerce marketplace where you can upload your coin photo and people take part in auction.
