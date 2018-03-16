Here's how many mobiles Mumbaikars lose everyday on local trains

Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai register at least 100 cases of mobile theft on local trains across its 16 divisions on a daily basis.

Stating it as a matter of grave concern, police officials said that on an average 10 cases are registered by each police station every day. Moreover, there are unreported cases where commuters do not register official complaints as they have a low hope of recovering the mobiles.

In 2017, 18,000 cases of mobile theft were registered, a report in Hindustan Times said. As per police officials, the majority of such crimes are committed by youngsters in the age group of 16-25 years.

“In May, 2017, 126 theft cases were reported, which rose to 1,187 in June, after which, we began registering them as FIRs,” said an officer of the GRP crime branch.

Purshottam Karad, deputy commissioner of police, GRP (Western Railway), said that there has been a spurt in the reports of theft activity on trains. He attributed the rise to the instruction which asked the officials to register the theft as FIRs instead of non-cognisable complaints. He added that the police have started taking action against robbers who enter the station premises ticketless.

“Robbers stand hiding behind poles and hit commuters standing on footboards. As the phones fall from hands of commuters, the robbers pick them up and disappear in the slums or jump into the mangroves at Mahim and Bandra,” S Dhanwate, senior inspector, GRP crime branch said to the newspaper.

The police officials also informed that the officers will now patrol the tracks, as the CCTVs installed on the station, do not cover that. They are also going to round up known criminals and slap chapter cases against them.