Here's everything you need to know about Atal Bhujal Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana on December 25, a scheme that aims to improve groundwater management in the country. The scheme was named after India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and launched on his 95th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion of the deceased Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s birthday, Narendra Modi reminded his audience that the Vajpayee had toiled immensely to solve water issues. Therefore, to commemorate his contribution, the PM started a scheme that would ensure water supply to every Indian household by the year 2024.

PM Narendra Modi has said that the scheme's primary focus is on encouraging gram panchayats to manage water better.

He also stated that only 3 crore people out of 18 crore rural households got piped water supply in the past 70 years. Therefore, the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre make sure that clean drinking water is available to the other 15 crore households too in the next five years.

Under this scheme, the government will promote groundwater management led by respective village panchayats and an overall change in attitude to regulate usage. It also talks about the need to use technology to cut water wastage in areas such as agriculture.

Community participation will be key to this scheme that looks at doubling farmer income and improving crop patterns.

The Yojana can be divided largely into two segments -- one is in institutional capacity and the other by involves incentivising states.

The former will include efforts to increase the capacity for sustainable groundwater management, strengthening of water user associations, etc. The latter will reward states for improved data dissemination on groundwater, preparing water security plans, converging multiple schemes, and so on.

The implementation of this scheme is expected to benefit more than 8,000 village panchayats in 78 districts spanning seven states, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka.