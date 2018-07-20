Here's all you need to know about Rani-ki-Vav - featured in new Rs 100 note

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday unveiled its plan to launch a new lavender coloured Rs 100 note. Interestingly, the architectural beauty “Rani-ki-Vav” will take an eternal spot on the currency note.

The bank note is projected to be introduced into the system by August or September as a move to showcase the country’s cultural heritage at large.

‘Rani-ki-vav’ (The Queen’s Stepwell), is an 11th-century architectural marvel, located in Gujarat’s Patan, the 1000-year-old structure is also an attractive tourist place.



The stepwell was first built by the Solanki dynasty’s queen Udayamati as a memorial to her late husband Bhimdev I.

As a result of geo-tectonic changes in 13th century it is considered to be no longer functional as a water well. During this event there was a silting of the flood caused, which allowed for the extraordinary protection of Rani-ki-Vav for over seven centuries.

Fundamentally planned as an inverted temple, the structure has seven levels of stairs. The fourth level where is the water tank is the deepest and leads into a rectangular tank 9.5 m by 9.4 m, at a depth of 23 m.

Conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Rani-ki-Vav was listed to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list in 2014.

Rani ki Vav won the title of the "Cleanest Iconic Place" in India in October 2016.



The new note will be bigger than10 note and smaller than the existing one. Once the new notes are launched, the banks may have to yet again recalibrate the ATMs so they can accommodate the new notes. Earlier, in 2016, the settings were changed for new notes of2,000, 500 and 200 notes.