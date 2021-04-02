In charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally has risen above

with

reported, as per the health ministry’s April 2 update. New cases rose 13 percent in a single day, the highest in 183 days.

1.23 crore81,466 new cases

India reported 469 new deaths (highest in 117 days) and 50,356 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release showed. More than 6.87 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the April 2 update, with 36,71,242 new vaccinations reported in a day.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 86 percent have received their first dose while 14 percent have received the second. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most vaccine doses, at 6.52 million, followed by Gujarat at 6.17 million and Rajasthan at 6.01 million.

India now ranks 5th in the world with 6,14,696 active cases, an increase of 30,641 cases in 24 hours, as per the April 2 update. Maharashtra has the most (3,67,897 or 60 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Karnataka (30,884) and Chhattisgarh (28,987).

Maharashtra reported the most (43,183 or 53 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Chhattisgarh (4,617), Karnataka (4,234), Punjab (3,161) and Tamil Nadu (2,817). These five states account for 71 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 249 or 53 percent new deaths, followed by Punjab (58), Chhattisgarh (34), Tamil Nadu (19) and Karnataka (18). These five states account for 80 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 13 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura.

India’s recovery rate further slides down to 93.7 percent. Maharashtra recorded 32,641 new recoveries, the most, followed by Punjab (2,291), Gujarat (2,015), Kerala (1,835) and Tamil Nadu (1,634).

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.15 crore while total deaths now stand 1,63,396 as per April 2 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.9 percent). More than 11 lakh daily tests reported as on April 1 with more than 24.59 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.