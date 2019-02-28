Here is a list of top fake news items circulated after IAF strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed

Similar to what happened after the February 14 Pulwama attack, the internet was flooded with fake news after Indian Air Force strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed camps.

Such videos spreading misinformation were also picked up by multiple news channels too. Here are some of such news items that went viral in the past two days:

1. According to a report by ALT News, one such clip doing the rounds on social media claimed to be of the IAF airstrikes. One particular regional news outlet went to the extent of posting the video as “exclusive”.

A journalist working for a major Hindi news channel also shared the video, but with a caption stating “something similar might have happened”.

The clip has gone viral both on Twitter and Facebook after right-leaning pages such as Narendra Modi fans, Yogi Adityanath Fans and Mission Modi 2019 shared it.



If we take a close look at the video, it becomes obvious that it is not genuine and looks like that of a video game. A faint commentary in English is audible too. Turns out, the clip is of a 2015 clip of video game ‘Arma 2’.

2. Another unrelated and old video was shared as a clip of the IAF strike on JeM camps. This one was dubbed as the first visual of the IAF cross-border attack, conducted at around 3:30 am on Feb 26. Several news channels broadcasted the same.

In the video, one can see a jet with flares. The video went viral on social media. One post of the video shared by Facebook page ‘The India Eye’, garnering over 225,000 views alone.

The original footage, however, dates back to 2017 and was shared by a YouTube channel. It goes by the title ‘Flares at night, Paf F-16’, implying it to be the footage of Pakistan Air Force training in their F-16 fighter jets.

The fact check news outlet Alt News found that the video went viral in the first place after a Pakistani Twitter user posted it early on February 26, stating the video to be of PAF retaliating to India’s attack.



3. The next video that went viral for the wrong reasons showed a group of jubilant defence personnel dancing. The post that shared the footage claimed the soldiers in question were celebrating the success of the Balakot airstrikes.

A boomlive.in report found that the said video is a year old. The 30-second footage shows three soldiers shaking their legs to Punjabi dance tracks, only to be joined by more.

The news outlet found the same video on YouTube, but it dates back to almost a year ago. This means, though the video is authentic, it is in no way related to the recent Balakot strikes.

4. Another fake news item that went viral was that of a female IAF pilot named Urvashi Jariwala carrying out Tuesday’s strikes. It also claimed that she was a student of Bhulka Bhavan School in Surat.

Boomlive.in quoted Defence analyst Nitin Gokhale saying it is unlikely for female pilots to take part in such sensitive missions as of now since they have only been recently commissioned into the force.



So, who is Urvashi Jariwala? No one, none that we know of at least. The picture used was that of Sneha Shekhawat, the country’s first female fighter pilot to lead an Indian Air Force squadron on Republic Day Parade.