Here is a list of bank holidays in April 2021

Bank holidays in April 2021 includes various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday. Tamil New Year etc, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website.

Moneycontrol News
March 28, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
Representative Image.

Due to various bank holidays in April 2021, private and public banks in India will remain closed for 9 days. Banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month apart from the holidays. The banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in April 2021, if Saturdays and Sundays too added to the list.

Bank holidays in April 2021 include various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website.

List of bank holidays in April 2021:

1 April - To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts

2 April - Good Friday

5 April - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

6 April - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021

13 April - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

14 April- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

15 April - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

16 April - Bohag Bihu

21 April - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays

4 April - Sunday

10 April - Second Saturday

11 April - Sunday

18 April - Sunday

24 April - Fourth Saturday

25 April - Sunday

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 28, 2021 09:37 am

