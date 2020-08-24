Here are steps to prevent misuse of your Aadhaar card

Aadhaar card is now one of the most important identity proof documents required for anything from opening a bank account to filing income tax returns. It is very important to protect the security of Aadhaar and prevent its misuse.

To strengthen security of Aadhaar and provide greater control over Aadhaar linked personal data the government of India has brought several measures for the people.

Here are some steps you can take to prevent misuse of your Aadhaar:

- Locking Aadhaar

You can lock your 12 digit Aadhaar card and use a 16 digit Virtual ID (VID) for all forms of authentication.

After enabling this, any sort of authentication cannot be performed by using UID, UID Token & ANCS Token for Biometric, Demographic & OTP Based authentication once the Aadhaar is locked.

Users can unlock UID on the resident portal and can authenticate using UID, UID Token & ANCS Token for Biometric, Demo & OTP-based transaction and also they can authenticate with VID.

Here are steps to lock/unlock your Aadhaar:

- Users should have a 16-digit VID number and it's a prerequisite for locking Aadhaar.

- VID can be generated via SMS service or the UIDAI portal if the user doesn't have it.

- To get VID using SMS service, send - GVID space last 4 or 8 digit of UID. SMS to 1947. Ex- GVID 1234.

- Visit UIDAI's website

- Go to Aadhaar Services, click on Lock & Unlock.

- Select UID lock radio button and enter UID number, full name, and PIN code as in latest entered details and enter security code.

- Click on Send OTP or select TOTP and click on submit. Your UID will be locked successfully.

- For Unlocking UID resident should have the latest VID number and if the resident forgot 16 digit VID he can retrieve the latest VID from SMS services.

- RVID Space lasts 4 or 8 digits of UID. SMS to 1947. Ex- RVID 1234.

- Select Unlock radio button, Enter Latest VID and security Code and click on send OTP or select TOTP and click on Submit. Your UID will be unlocked successfully.

Locking/Unlocking Aadhaar biometrics

- Visit the UIDAI portal

- Go to My Aadhaar then go to Aadhaar Service, click on lock/unlock biometrics.

- Next, enter your Aadhaar or VID number, and captcha code and get OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter the OTP and submit. Your biometrics will be locked.

- Follow the same process to unlock your biometrics.