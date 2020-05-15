Here are steps passengers must follow once domestic flight operations resume

With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has listed out some steps to be followed by passengers.

Passengers will be required to download the government's Aarogya Setu app. Wearing masks and other protective gear is a must, along with the need to maintain a physical distance of four feet from fellow passengers.



To minimise points of contact at the airport, flyers will be required to do their web check-in and carry a print out of their boarding passes. Frequent washing and sanitising of hands must be ensured, and passengers will have to carry a 350 ml bottle of hand sanitiser at all times while travelling.

They must cooperate with the airport staff to ease the flying process in the post-lockdown scenario.

The government had earlier this year announced a suspension of all domestic and international air travel in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While several international flights are being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid the lockdown, domestic flight operations are yet to be restarted.