App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are steps passengers must follow once domestic flight operations resume

Wearing masks and other protective gear is a must, along with the need to maintain a physical distance of four feet from fellow passengers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has listed out some steps to be followed by passengers. 

Passengers will be required to download the government's Aarogya Setu app. Wearing masks and other protective gear is a must, along with the need to maintain a physical distance of four feet from fellow passengers.

To minimise points of contact at the airport, flyers will be required to do their web check-in and carry a print out of their boarding passes. Frequent washing and sanitising of hands must be ensured, and passengers will have to carry a 350 ml bottle of hand sanitiser at all times while travelling.

Close

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

They must cooperate with the airport staff to ease the flying process in the post-lockdown scenario.

The government had earlier this year announced a suspension of all domestic and international air travel in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While several international flights are being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid the lockdown, domestic flight operations are yet to be restarted.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 07:13 pm

tags #Airports Authority of India #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

Coronavirus lockdown: Can't go to a temple? Attend aartis at home with access to live darshan on ShemarooMe

Coronavirus lockdown: Can't go to a temple? Attend aartis at home with access to live darshan on ShemarooMe

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.