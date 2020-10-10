Here are some of the temples across India that will open doors to devotees soon

Several temples across India are preparing to open their doors to devotees this week after the Centre released guidelines for Unlock 5.0, in which further relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions have been granted.

Religious places outside containment zones had been allowed to open in June, when the Union government had started limiting the number of restrictions as a part of Unlock 1.0.

However, the standard operating procedure for religious places advised that persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant woman and children below the age of 10 years should stay at home. Specific instructions also included that touching of statues, idols and holy books will not to be allowed.

Now, as the country relaxes COVID-19 measures -- albeit with precautions in place -- here are some of the temples which will open soon:

Kamakhya temple: The temple will open from October 11 for devotees to perform 'parikrama'. The inner sanctum sanctorum will however remain closed; Devalaya complex gate will remain open from 8 am till sunset, news agency ANI reported.

Sabarimala temple: Thiruvananthapuram's Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will be opened for the monthly five-day pooja on the evening of October 16. Only 250 people will be allowed to enter the hilltop shrine at one time. All other routes to Sabarimala, except through Vadasserikkara and Erumeli, will remain closed.

Padmanabhaswamy temple: Also located in Thiruvananthapuram, the temple was closed down after 12 staff members, including 10 priests, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The temple had opened its doors for devotees in August, and will now re-open on October 15.

Akshardham Temple: The Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi will open from October 13. However, only a limited number of people will be allowed entry from 5 pm to 7 pm. Visitors who have entered the temple before closing hours shall be allowed to stay till 8 PM, according to reports.

Other temples which are now open for devotees include Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh and Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh, among others.