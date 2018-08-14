Here are 8 interesting facts about Independence Day

On India's 72nd Independence Day, here are some things you didn't know Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Jana Gana Mana was officially adopted as India’s national anthem in 1950 (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Until 1973, Governors unfurled the flag in states on I-day but in 1974, M. Karunanidhi took up the issue with then central government and became the first chief minister to hoist the flag on I-Day. 3/8 Louis Mountbatten chose 15 August as India’s Independence Day to commemorate the Japanese surrendering to the Allied forces in the Second World War. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 A primitive version of the Indian flag was first hoisted in 1906 in Kolkata 5/8 Narendra Modi broke a 26-year old tradition of not giving extempore speeches, which was established after Rajiv Gandhi called Independence Day, Republic Day in a speech 6/8 The exchange rate on August 15, 1947 was Re 1 = $ 1 7/8 India had more than 550 princely states before independence. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel negotiated with the princely states to integrate with India. First Published on Aug 14, 2018 07:28 pm