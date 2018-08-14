App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 07:29 PM IST

Here are 8 interesting facts about Independence Day

On India's 72nd Independence Day, here are some things you didn't know

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jana Gana Mana was officially adopted as India’s national anthem in 1950 (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Jana Gana Mana was officially adopted as India’s national anthem in 1950 (Image: Reuters)
Until 1973, Governors unfurled the flag in states on I-day but in 1974, M. Karunanidhi took up the issue with then central government and became the first chief minister to hoist the flag on I-Day.
2/8

Until 1973, Governors unfurled the flag in states on I-day but in 1974, M. Karunanidhi took up the issue with then central government and became the first chief minister to hoist the flag on I-Day.

Louis Mountbatten chose 15 August as India’s Independence Day to commemorate the Japanese surrendering to the Allied forces in the Second World War. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

Louis Mountbatten chose 15 August as India’s Independence Day to commemorate the Japanese surrendering to the Allied forces in the Second World War. (Image: Reuters)
A primitive version of the Indian flag was first hoisted in 1906 in Kolkata
4/8

A primitive version of the Indian flag was first hoisted in 1906 in Kolkata
Narendra Modi broke a 26-year old tradition of not giving extempore speeches, which was established after Rajiv Gandhi called Independence Day, Republic Day in a speech
5/8

Narendra Modi broke a 26-year old tradition of not giving extempore speeches, which was established after Rajiv Gandhi called Independence Day, Republic Day in a speech
The exchange rate on August 15, 1947 was Re 1 = $ 1
6/8

The exchange rate on August 15, 1947 was Re 1 = $ 1
India had more than 550 princely states before independence. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

India had more than 550 princely states before independence. (Image: Reuters)
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel negotiated with the princely states to integrate with India.
8/8

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel negotiated with the princely states to integrate with India.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 07:28 pm

#72nd Independence Day #Independence Day 2018 #India #Slideshow

