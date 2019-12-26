App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on December 29: Raj Bhavan

Soren had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan on December 24 to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to chief minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 pm on December 29, an official communique said here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary D K Tiwari called on Soren at his Kanke Road residence here during the day and handed him the invitation for the ceremony, it said.

"Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Hemant Soren as chief minister at 2 pm on December 29 at Morabadi Ground (in Ranchi)," the communique said.

Close

Soren had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan on December 24 to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

related news

The JMM on Thursday said the governor has invited Soren to take oath as the chief minister.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on December 23, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The three-party alliance bagged 47 seats in the 81- member state Assembly.

The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and the RJD one.

JVM(P), with its three MLAs, has extended 'unconditional support' to Soren to form the government.

The BJP clinched 25 seats, AJSU Party two, the CPI-ML(Liberation) and the NCP one each and others two.

The results of the election, which was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, was announced on December 23.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hemant Soren #India #Jharkhand

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.