HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hema Malini and RLD candidate file nominations for Mathura

Talking to reporters after filing her nomination, Malini indicated that it was her last election.

Sitting BJP MP Hema Malini and Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Narendra Singh were among the six candidates who filed their nominations for the Mathura constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Apart from Malini and Singh, four Independents have filed their nomination papers, said District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra, who is also the returning officer for the Mathura seat.

"There are several committed new young aspirants in the party," the actor-turned-politician said. "I would canvas for the them if they would contest from Mathura in the next Lok Sabha election."

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed she could fulfil part of her dream for the development of Mathura, adding that she would make every effort to make her dream into reality.

Singh, who is the joint candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, said he did not believe in making false promises.

"I would be available for the people of Mathura round the clock since basically I am from Mathura," he said.

The RLD leader pointed out that Malini had promised to give the residents of Mathura a clean Yamuna.

"Just see the horrible state of the Yamuna," Singh said, adding that nothing had been done.

The district magistrate said the Independent candidates who filed their nominations were Jasvir Singh, Ram Deo Gautam, Mauni Falahari Bapu and Dinesh Kumar.

Tuesday is the last day for filing the nomination, the official added.

Mathura will go to polls on April 18. The elections in the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Hema Malini #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mathura #Politics

