HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Help government implement farm schemes: Radha Mohan Singh to farmer leaders

Stating that farmers' welfare has been a priority of the government, Singh said the allocation for agriculture sector has been higher at Rs 2.11 lakh crore in four years of the Modi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh asked farm leaders "getting into politics" not to just raise issues related to the farming community but also help the government in implementing its programmes.

"We are all farmers. Many farmers are getting into politics. I urge those political leaders to raise the farmers' issues and at the same time help in implementing the government programmes," Singh said addressing the three-day Krishi Unnati Mela here.

He asked them "not to just shout slogans". Stating that farmers' welfare has been a priority of the government, Singh said the allocation for agriculture sector has been higher at Rs 2.11 lakh crore in four years of the Modi government when compared to Rs 1.25 lakh crore of the last regime.

tags #agriculture #farmers #India #Modi

